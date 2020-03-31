IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 2,070.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KLDO stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.39). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

