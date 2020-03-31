IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Position in Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 49.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22. Mustang Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

