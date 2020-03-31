IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,748,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $1,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $816,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,664 shares in the company, valued at $10,336,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,815,096 shares of company stock worth $142,775,470. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $405,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.