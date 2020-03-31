IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 189.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997,235 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.99% of IGM Biosciences worth $55,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 982,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after buying an additional 516,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

IGMS stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -11.04. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.04 and a quick ratio of 26.04.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

