Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $8.46 EPS

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The brand management company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($8.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Shares of ICON stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Iconix Brand Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.