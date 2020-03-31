Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

HUN opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.