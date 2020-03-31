Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

