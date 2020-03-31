Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%.

HSON stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.16. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

