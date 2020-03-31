Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Horizon North Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

