HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,057 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.48. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

