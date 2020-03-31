Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 387,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

HRC stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

