Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 368,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 934,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 757,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.