HempCoin (THC) Price Down 49.2% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $180,008.45 and approximately $711.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00030559 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00079568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.38 or 1.00794433 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00071620 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000860 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,756,712 coins and its circulating supply is 255,621,562 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.