Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) vs. Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Critical Analysis

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 23.65% 9.88% 1.21% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 24.92% 9.87% 1.33%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.02%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Risk and Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Southern National Banc. of Virginia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $630.54 million 1.76 $149.13 million $4.14 7.27 Southern National Banc. of Virginia $133.11 million 1.78 $33.17 million $1.48 6.59

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through a network of 119 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

