Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,841,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

