Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

