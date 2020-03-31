Head-To-Head Survey: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NYSE:CCAP)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Cord Blood and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 2.46 $43.38 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 4.98 $51.58 million $1.82 5.16

Crescent Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Cord Blood.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 39.60% 12.85% 6.78% Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Crescent Capital BDC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

