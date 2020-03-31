Head-To-Head Analysis: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) vs. Tufin Software Technologies (NASDAQ:TUFN)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.27% 19.37% 13.10% Tufin Software Technologies -27.23% -42.49% -18.08%

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Tufin Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.55 billion 7.71 $271.89 million $3.52 44.33 Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 2.73 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -8.59

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Tufin Software Technologies. Tufin Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and Tufin Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 1 5 2 0 2.13 Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 6 0 2.55

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus target price of $156.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.03%. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 156.91%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Tufin Software Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

