Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Cut by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

