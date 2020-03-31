Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HASI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of HASI opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.56%.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,186 shares of company stock worth $209,496. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth $4,264,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

