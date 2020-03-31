Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.