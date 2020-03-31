Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,506 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

