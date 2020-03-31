Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $536.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

