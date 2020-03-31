Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,751,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

