Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 143,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 58,082 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,420,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.