Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

