Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 334,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 175,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,338,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

