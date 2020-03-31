Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Masimo by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average is $159.74. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $4,454,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,406,071.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

