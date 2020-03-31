Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 218,835 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,398,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 629,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 127,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBDC. National Securities raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 104.92%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,625 shares of company stock worth $186,318. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

