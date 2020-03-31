Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,008 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vector Group worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,455,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,376,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $34,013,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

