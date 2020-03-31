Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,038,000 after buying an additional 102,223 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 175,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,090,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 176,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $317.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

