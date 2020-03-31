Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,899 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 367.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $629,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

