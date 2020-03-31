Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Shares of TV stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

