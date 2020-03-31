Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK opened at $7.24 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $377.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $968,578.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $85,041. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,400 shares of company stock worth $134,018. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 42,304 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.