Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GWB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 183,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 171,234 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after acquiring an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

