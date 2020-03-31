Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
GWB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.
Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $36.65.
In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 183,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 171,234 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after acquiring an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Great Western Bancorp Company Profile
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
