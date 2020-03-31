Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.77.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of GT stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 494,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

