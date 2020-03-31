Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,055 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Coherent worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $6,005,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

COHR stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

