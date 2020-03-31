Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 258,103 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,103 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ceridian HCM worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 420,636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10,397.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 193,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 189,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
Ceridian HCM stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.
In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
