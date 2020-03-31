Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 258,103 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,103 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ceridian HCM worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 420,636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10,397.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 194,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 193,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 189,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.