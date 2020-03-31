Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 13,347 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Shutterstock worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $5,416,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,351,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $48.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

