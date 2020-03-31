Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $20,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,789,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 864,418 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 66,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NYSE:HGV opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

