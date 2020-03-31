Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Itron worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Itron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Itron by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

