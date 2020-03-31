Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 612,960 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 2,891.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,960 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $21,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,656,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $35.28.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

