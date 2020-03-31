Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 242,159 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242,159 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Xencor worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.35. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,538 shares of company stock worth $5,097,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

