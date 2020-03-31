Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 228,749 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.07% of Atkore International Group worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $990.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

