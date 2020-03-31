Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of MAXIMUS worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the third quarter worth $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

