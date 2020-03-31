Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $20,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.