Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of EnLink Midstream worth $22,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 142.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of ENLC opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

