Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 191,135 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,336,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

BVN stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

