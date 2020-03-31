Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 439,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,164,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.