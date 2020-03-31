Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Globant worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Globant by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Globant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 0.84. Globant SA has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $141.67.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

